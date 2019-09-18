Zachary Haydon, 26, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Spencer County.
His survivors include his wife, Lyndsey Haydon; daughter, Emma Rose Haydon, both of Taylorsville; parents, Todd and Michelle Nethery of Mount Eden; sister; paternal grandfather; maternal grandparents; and great-grandmother.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Tom Conway officiated.
Visitation was from 3 p.m., until 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sept. 11, 2019