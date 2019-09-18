Zachary Haydon

Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY
40071
(502)-477-1655
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
View Map
Zachary Haydon, 26, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Spencer County.

His survivors include his wife, Lyndsey Haydon; daughter, Emma Rose Haydon, both of Taylorsville; parents, Todd and Michelle Nethery of Mount Eden; sister; paternal grandfather; maternal grandparents; and great-grandmother.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Tom Conway officiated.

Visitation was from 3 p.m., until 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sept. 11, 2019
