FARNSWORTH, George Philip "Phil" April 8, 2019 George "Phil" Philip Farnsworth, age 80, passed away April 8, 2019 at his home in Yelm, WA surrounded by his family after years of battling cancer. George was born December 20, 1938 to George Clarence and Viola Farnsworth. George met his wife Rose of 58 years when they were just teenagers and married on May 26, 1960. They had 3 beautiful children together and a lifetime of memories made. George served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1985. In his 27 years of service, he was stationed both overseas and stateside at 13 bases which included; San Antonio, Virginia, New Finland, North Dakota, Thailand, Paine Field, Azores Island, Oklahoma, Alaska, England, Illinois, and two in California. After retiring from the Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant, he gave 16 years to the Postal Service from 1985-2001. George had many hobbies and passions some of which included, country dancing with his wife, bowling, golfing, and playing softball. He was an avid gun and coin collector and loved playing pinochle any chance he had. He is survived by his wife, Rose M. Farnsworth, 2 children; Douglas Philip Farnsworth (Judy Staley) and Angela Louise Tahquechi (Tyler Hasegawa), his 2 remaining sisters; Martha Brooks (Donny Brooks) and Bertha Crabtree (Tom Crabtree), 8 grandchildren; Alyssa O'Donnell (Bryan O'Donnell), Jaylin Jaquint, John Jaquint, Nicole Osterloh (Kyle Osterloh), Ronald Farnsworth, Brandon Farnsworth, and Tyler Farnsworth (Claire Farnsworth) and his 7 great-grandchildren; Alexis Williams, Liam O'Donnell, Samantha Osterloh, Lucas Osterloh, Grayson Farnsworth, Avia Farnsworth and Ophelia Farnsworth. He is preceded in death by his parents George Clarence and Viola Farnsworth, his siblings Dan, Rose, Clarence, Anna, Cora, and Helen and lastly by his eldest son, Ronald Mark Farnsworth. A memorial will be held at The American Legion in Chewelah May 4th, 2019 at 1pm potluck to celebrate the life of George. The family requested that if you have any photos of George, please make copies and bring them to display.

