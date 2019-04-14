Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forslof. View Sign

FORSLOF, Edward "Ed" (Age 70) Edward Forslof passed away peacefully Friday, April 12th at home. He was born July 24, 1948 in Spokane to Marjorie and Jack Forslof. The eldest of 4 children, Ed graduated from Deer Park High School in 1966. He then attended S.C.C. and earned an A.A. in Drafting before going on to serve in the United States Navy as a Seabee. An avid archer, Ed spent countless hours on the archery range as a lifetime member of the Evergreen Archery Club. He also volunteered for the National Archery in the Schools Program (N.A.S.P.) and served as the Eastside Coordinator for Washington State. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tim. He is survived by Laura, his wife of 30 years. His sisters Kathi Forslof and Kerry (Mike) Wiltzius, his daughters Kim (Darin) Anderson, Randi (Chris) Bain, Janine (Don) Jones, Linnae (Danny) Leichty, and 12 beloved grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 4620 N. Regal St. on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 am. Donations can be made in Ed's name to N.A.S.P. or St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close