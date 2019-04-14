Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frost. View Sign

FROST, Celesta Celesta Frost passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Celesta was born in Spokane WA at Sacred Heart Hospital to Lynn and Jessie Addington. She attended West Valley High School graduating in 1942. After high school her love of children (especially babies) inspired her to enroll at Sacred Heart Hospital's School of Nursing, where she earned her nursing diploma in 1946. Celesta began her nursing career at Sacred Heart Hospital and later at Holy Family Hospital working in the newborn nursery. She married the love of her life Elton B. Frost on October 12, 1946 celebrating 48 years of marriage. Celesta loved Hawaii, especially Kona. She was well-known for wearing Hawaiian flowers in her hair, brightly colored jewelry, muumuu dresses and listening to Hawaiian music. Celesta was a member of the first Sweet Adelines chorus in Spokane. She volunteered for the Inland Northwest Multiple Sclerosis Society Pushy Grandmas; a group founded in Spokane to help raise funds toward the fight against multiple sclerosis. She also volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital in the Pastoral Care department. Celesta was preceded in death by her husband Elton Frost, son Brad Frost, son Greg Frost, and daughter-in-law Pam Frost. Celesta is survived by her son Scott (Joey) Frost, seven grandchildren, Alicea Frost, Josh Frost, Jesse Frost, Bree' Frost, Jaimie Frost, Brandon (Stephanie) Frost, and Emily (Adam) Powell. Great grandchildren, Christian and Elton Frost, Tre and Scout Hoisington, Asher and Blake Powell. Celesta will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, and giving person always willing to help those in need. Celesta was laid to rest next to her beloved husband Elton on March 1, 2019 at Heritage Funeral & Cremation. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, April 26 at 2:00pm in the chapel at Riverview Retirement Community, 1801 E. Upriver Drive, Spokane WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019

