HASLETT, Pamela J. (Age 59) Pamela Haslett (Weed) was born to Thomas and Betty Weed in Spokane WA on May 2nd, 1959. She passed away on February 10, 2019 under Hospice Care surrounded by Family and Friends. She is survived by her Mother Betty, her Daughter Crystal, two Sons, Tyler and James, Brother Tom, Sister Tammy, and numerous Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, and Cousins. Pamela fought a courageous battle with Cancer and never lost her Faith. Our Heavenly Father peacefully called her home. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at Truth Ministries Church, 1910 E. Sprague at 1:00 PM.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haslett.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2019