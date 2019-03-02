LeBLANC , Carmella On Thursday, February 28th, 2019, our Beloved Carmella LeBlanc, mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law and amazing friend passed away peacefully, going home to Heaven to be with our lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband, Brenton and children: Penny, Carlene Jesse, Cheryl and son Franz Jr. who went on before her in 2010. She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Carmella was born on November 9th 1945 in Belize, Central America to parents Crispeno Perez and Rufina Fuller. She was a beautiful, smart young lady who attended nursing school in Guatemala and practiced nursing for 20 years. Carmella met the love of her life. Brenton Leblanc, whom she was devoted too for 38 years. As they lived their lives in Spokane, Washington, she went on to serve the Hispanic Community in Spokane in many facets. Carmella was a caring, giving, and loving person, she will be dearly missed, and we are deeply saddened by our loss. Services will be held on Saturday, 2nd of March 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeBlanc.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 2, 2019