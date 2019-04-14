Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matteson. View Sign

MATTESON, Keith Keith James Matteson earned his angel wings as he journeyed to Heaven on Thursday, March 21, 2019. His life began in Albany, Oregon on August 30, 1968. His family moved to Spokane, WA when he was one year old and he continued to live the rest of his life in Spokane. Keith is survived by his best friend and companion, Julie Mitchum and her son Brandon, his daughter Kimberlie Matteson, mother Ellen Stokes, father and other mother, Ray and Susie Matteson, sister and brother-in-law Shelly and Ron Mackie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Keith graduated from Central Valley High School in 1986 and attended Spokane Falls Community College and Kinman Business University. He worked for numerous different types of businesses until he went to work for Spokane Typewriter in Cheney, which was the beginning of his career in the IT world. After Spokane Typewriter merged with Imperial Data in the city of Spokane, Keith worked to get his MSNE degree and later joined Farmers and Merchants Bank as IT Director. After Farmers and Merchants Bank merged with Banner Bank, Keith joined Black Box Communications and then was recruited by Access Telecommunication, A Frontline Company. Keith was known for his ability to create complex networks for businesses, easily troubleshoot system problems for customers, and provide a high level of customer service. Keith loved to ride his Harley and farm on his acreage at the base of Mica Peak, on the old Linke homestead. A Celebration of Life will be held in June.

