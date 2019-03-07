Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McMullen. View Sign

McMULLEN, Raymond "Mac" March 1, 2019 Raymond R. "Mac" McMullen, age 76, passed away March 1, 2019, in his home surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Spokane to Ivan Ross McMullen and Ethel "Pat" Gamby. After graduating from Shadle Park High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in April 1966. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Alina "Kay" McMullen (Dickinson), and stepson Geoff Stern. He is survived by his sons, Geoffrey and Marc McMullen, stepson Greg Stern, grandchildren Samairra McMullen, Brendan and Braylan McMullen, Kalynn and Jordyn Stern, Alina and Austin Stern, and great-grandchildren Phoenix and Zailah. Mac loved big trucks and enjoyed a long and successful career driving for over 30 years. He also enjoyed traveling, and he lived, loved, and breathed the "Gentleman's Game" of golf. At his request, no service is to be held. We would like to extend our gratitude to the amazing staff at Kindred Hospice for their tireless efforts in assisting us in his final days.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close