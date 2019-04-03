Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Medchill. View Sign

MEDCHILL, John March 28, 2019 After enjoying a whole two months of retirement, John Medchill passed away at the end of March. He was sixty-five years old. He never got started on the projects or trips he had planned. Just my luck, he would have growled. And then he would have smiled, for John is in glory now and that was ALWAYS in his plans. In life, John was a seeker of God and a natural philosopher. His heart was huge, and he had a sense of humor that would make a rock laugh. He loved mountains, lakes, and the woods. He was the kind of guy who would get up before dawn so he could stand with his dog on the edge of a field to catch the morning light climbing over the distant hills and to watch the deer graze. He hated crowds and was comfortable being alone, yet he was a man who could strike up a conversation and share a laugh with anyone. John was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. He is reunited now with his wife Lynda, his mom, dad, and brother (and not to mention a passel of his beloved mutts). If anyone would like to donate in his memory, he was partial to the Union Gospel Mission and the SCRAPS Hope Foundation. Isaiah 12:2 ... The Lord is my strength and my song: he is become my salvation.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 3, 2019

