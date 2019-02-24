Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meyers. View Sign

MEYERS, Dulcie B. Our much loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Dulcie B. Meyers, born April 14, 1924, in Ipswich, Australia, to Rubina and Reginald Moore, passed away February 14, 2019. Dulcie met and married the love of her life, Harry L. Meyers, during WWII while he was serving in the Army and on R&R in Brisbane, Australia. They were married in Brisbane in 1945 and a year later she boarded one of the first Bride's Ships to America to join her husband. Together they raised twin daughters and were married for 46 years before Harry passed. She and Harry loved golfing at Wandermere Golf Club and enjoyed all of the friends they met there. They attended Fourth Memorial Church. Dulcie moved to Petaluma, CA, in 2001 to be close to her daughter and family. Dulcie's life was centered around LOVE, and it was only fitting that God took her home on Valentine's Day to join her sweetheart. She loved deeply and completely in a way that blessed her family and all those whose lives she touched. Dulcie had an enduring faith in Jesus Christ. She will be deeply missed until we join her in heaven. She is survived by 2 daughters, Janice (Ken) Long, and Judy (Ken) Kelly; 5 grandchildren, Randy (Amy) and Mike (Jessica) Long, and Shawn (Jennifer), Ryan (Amanda) and Brandon Kelly; great grandchildren, Hannah, Lexa, Ally, Tim, Jordyn, and Cole Long, and Abigail, Lincoln, Emma, and Kaitlyn Kelly; and by numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Meyers; a brother, Ron Moore; and a sister, Alma Kipner. Private services will be held at a later date.

