Romane, Bryan Taylor Bryan T. Romane, 23, of Spokane, ran out of luck on March 23, 2019 as a result of a vehicle accident. He was born on August 31, 1995. From the time he was a blond haired, blue eyed little boy on his Mongoose or skate board until he was a grown man in an MMA fight, Bryan was someone who never turned from a challenge and didn't believe in the word "can't". His laugh was infectious. His smile both lit up a room and made you wonder what he'd done. It's hard to sum up such a young, full life. He was a good daddy, son, partner, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and lovable pain in the ass. Bryan was always willing to help when he was asked. Even after his passing, he was able to help many others live on by being a registered organ donor. He is survived by his daughter Natalie, aka "little bug" aka "Nit Nat"; girlfriend Erin; his parents Felicity Raney and Christopher Romane; sisters Allison, Denise, Maya and Erin; niece Emelia; grandparents Tom and Terry Raney, Taylor and Byron Royse, Grandma Theresa and Grandma Cindy, Great Grandma Mary; and too many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family to name. He was preceded in death by Great Grandma Dee, who is probably kicking his butt right now; Uncle Joe, who is rolling his eyes; Great-Great Grandma "Mamo", who is hugging him close; and Grandpa Sandy telling him yet another cheesy dad joke. Good luck Bryan, you're in good company.

