SEGHETTI, Gina (Age 92) Gina Seghetti was welcomed into heaven on October 23, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 92. Born on May 16, 1928 in Staffoli, Italy, to Pilade and Emma (Bellagamba), she was the second oldest of four siblings; sister Fernanda and brother Gino, who both preceded her in death and sister Marta, who still resides in Staffoli. Setting out for the United States in 1950 at 21 years of age, when she could first travel on her own, she often told wonderful stories of coming to this country and being one of the last to go through Ellis Island. It was an adventure she never forgot. She quickly learned English and graduated high school from Holy Names Academy. Known for her beautiful voice, friends and family frequently enjoyed a song from her accordion. Former restaurant patrons still remember the many years she worked with her Aunt Leda Commellini at Commellini's Restaurant, all while raising a family. Outside of family, her passion was her garden and flowers, plainly evident by the amazing array of colors and foliage blooming throughout the summer. As her family grew, Gina became affectionately known as "Nonni" by her grandchildren. And as her grandchildren know, Nonni was an excellent cook and baker, and she would never let you leave her home without something delicious. She found happiness spending weekends at the family cabin on Deer Lake and seeing others enjoying themselves around the dining table. All those fortunate enough to meet her know she was a giving and generous person, always looking out for others. Above all, her love for her family was what she lived for. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and spoiled them whenever she could. Her greatest joys came when she saw those she cared for find happiness, and she will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and frequent words of wisdom. She was preceded in passing by the love of her life, constant companion, and husband of 64 years, Mauro. She is survived by their children Linda (Lyle) Seghetti-Moholt, Robert (Lauri) Seghetti as well as grandchildren, Julian Nardo, Rachael (Brendon) Myers, Dominique (Dan) Barr, Desiree (Emilio) Seghetti-Sulpizio, Damiano (Sarah) Seghetti and great-grandchildren, Paxton and Davin Barr and Riley Myers. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Hospice House of Spokane.