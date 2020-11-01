1/2
SEGHETTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEGHETTI, Gina (Age 92) Gina Seghetti was welcomed into heaven on October 23, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 92. Born on May 16, 1928 in Staffoli, Italy, to Pilade and Emma (Bellagamba), she was the second oldest of four siblings; sister Fernanda and brother Gino, who both preceded her in death and sister Marta, who still resides in Staffoli. Setting out for the United States in 1950 at 21 years of age, when she could first travel on her own, she often told wonderful stories of coming to this country and being one of the last to go through Ellis Island. It was an adventure she never forgot. She quickly learned English and graduated high school from Holy Names Academy. Known for her beautiful voice, friends and family frequently enjoyed a song from her accordion. Former restaurant patrons still remember the many years she worked with her Aunt Leda Commellini at Commellini's Restaurant, all while raising a family. Outside of family, her passion was her garden and flowers, plainly evident by the amazing array of colors and foliage blooming throughout the summer. As her family grew, Gina became affectionately known as "Nonni" by her grandchildren. And as her grandchildren know, Nonni was an excellent cook and baker, and she would never let you leave her home without something delicious. She found happiness spending weekends at the family cabin on Deer Lake and seeing others enjoying themselves around the dining table. All those fortunate enough to meet her know she was a giving and generous person, always looking out for others. Above all, her love for her family was what she lived for. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and spoiled them whenever she could. Her greatest joys came when she saw those she cared for find happiness, and she will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and frequent words of wisdom. She was preceded in passing by the love of her life, constant companion, and husband of 64 years, Mauro. She is survived by their children Linda (Lyle) Seghetti-Moholt, Robert (Lauri) Seghetti as well as grandchildren, Julian Nardo, Rachael (Brendon) Myers, Dominique (Dan) Barr, Desiree (Emilio) Seghetti-Sulpizio, Damiano (Sarah) Seghetti and great-grandchildren, Paxton and Davin Barr and Riley Myers. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hospice House of Spokane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved