SIEGFRIED, Robert June 10, 1942 - December 7, 2019 Robert Siegfried grabbed second gear and hit the highway to Heaven on December 7, 2019. "Bondo Bobby" was a true old school cool Hot Rodder who built his famous little red '31 Chevy Coupe. He was a frequent Best of Show winner. The Coupe showcased his hand formed 3D flames and American Eagle. Bobby proudly served 20 years in the Air Force and where he went so did the Coupe, even to Germany. Bobby's wife Judy, and his children invite you to his graveside service Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA

SIEGFRIED, Robert June 10, 1942 - December 7, 2019 Robert Siegfried grabbed second gear and hit the highway to Heaven on December 7, 2019. "Bondo Bobby" was a true old school cool Hot Rodder who built his famous little red '31 Chevy Coupe. He was a frequent Best of Show winner. The Coupe showcased his hand formed 3D flames and American Eagle. Bobby proudly served 20 years in the Air Force and where he went so did the Coupe, even to Germany. Bobby's wife Judy, and his children invite you to his graveside service Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019

