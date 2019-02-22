Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stockwell. View Sign

STOCKWELL, Billie Jaynes Billie Jaynes Stockwell passed away February 7, 2019 at age 93. Born in Spokane, WA January 18, 1926. Billie is survived by her son Larry Nelson, sister Arlene Severance (both of Spokane Valley), granddaughter Teresa (Kevin) Pietruskiewicz (South Hadley, MA), numerous nieces, nephews and their extended families. Preceding her in death were her parents William Jaynes and Bertha Jaynes Leonard, brothers Franklin Jaynes and Richard Jaynes, and former husbands Elwood Nelson and Max Stockwell. After graduating from Moscow (Idaho) High School in 1943, she worked as the office manager for a dentist. 1950 to 1959 was spent on a ranch/dairy farm between Moscow and Potlatch. Upon the sale of the ranch, she returned to work as an office manager for a number of doctors during which time Billie liked to play bridge, golf, fish, and complete the Sunday crossword. Weekends in the 1970s and 1980s were spent at the summer place at Priest Lake and from 1988 to 1993 at the A-frame cabin at Rockford Bay on Lake Coeur dAlene. Heart-felt thanks are extended to the staff of Brighton Court Assisted Living for their extraordinary care the past few years as well as to Kindred Hospice for their palliative care during her final days. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Interment will be near her parents at Evergreen IOOF Cemetery in Rosalia, WA.

