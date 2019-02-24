Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Utley. View Sign

UTLEY, Don F. Don passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at the Veteran's Home in Spokane, WA. He was born October 8, 1922, in LaGrande, OR to Oscar and Lenora Utley. In 1940, Don graduated from high school and joined the Field Artillery B-Battery of the Army National Guard. In his years in the military, he went to Brisbane and Darwin, Australia and New Guinea. Don met his wife, Betty, November 1944 in Missouri, then married January 21, 1945. They were happily married for 56 years. Don mainly worked for United Pacific Insurance. Don was an active volunteer especially with the local hockey club. After 39 years in the insurance business, he retired. In 1992 Don started his involvement in the Senior Volunteer Program with the Spokane Police Department which he really enjoyed. During retirement Don and Betty enjoyed traveling, playing cards, walking the dog, and creating crafts and kites. He moved to Spokane in 1963 with his wife and four boys. Don and Betty were always very proud of their boys, Thomas, Ronald, David, and Timothy. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his oldest son. He is survived by his three sons,10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a private burial for Don this spring.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close