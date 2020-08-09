KASSNER, A. G."Cass" A.G. "Cass" Kassner, August 3, 1924-July 28, 2020 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 28, 2020. "Cass" passed away peacefully at the age of 95 with his family by his bedside. "Cass" was born in 1924 to Alex and Minna Kassner in Somers Montana Graduated from Flathead County High school 1942. Entered Army in June 1943. Served in Europe during "Battle of the Bulge" WWII. Married Irma Nommensen February 14, 1946 in Kalispell Montana. Moved to Spokane where they resided. Worked for J.C. Penney from 1946-1952. Worked for Kaiser from 1952-1982 and retired at the early age of 58. "Cass" and Irma had two children, Gary and Karol both from Spokane. Has been a member of Holy Cross Lutheran church since 1950. He is survived by his daughter, Karol Douglas and son and daughter-in-law Gary and Vickie Kassner, and many of his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be held at a later date.



