DAVAZ, Aaron George "Bud" February 12, 1945 - February 26, 2019 His belly laughs and storytelling will be missed. Bud had amazing wood-working skills, despite his blindness. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children Cory (Jeni) Davaz, Debrah Davaz, and Heidi Rice; grandchildren Amber (Rory) Mundt, Hannah (James) Manzano, Seth Beauvais, Zachary Davaz, Noah Davaz, Dustin Holcomb, Taylor Holcomb; great-grandchildren Max Mundt, Lia Mundt, Nolan Manzano, Blazen Sparks, Ryder (Colt) Sparks, Jaxon Beauvais, Hayden McDaniels; and his siblings Julie Ann (Jim) Anderson, Allen (Margaret) Davaz, Donna Jo Engle; and many other family members. His celebration of life will be later this Spring.

DAVAZ, Aaron George "Bud" February 12, 1945 - February 26, 2019 His belly laughs and storytelling will be missed. Bud had amazing wood-working skills, despite his blindness. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children Cory (Jeni) Davaz, Debrah Davaz, and Heidi Rice; grandchildren Amber (Rory) Mundt, Hannah (James) Manzano, Seth Beauvais, Zachary Davaz, Noah Davaz, Dustin Holcomb, Taylor Holcomb; great-grandchildren Max Mundt, Lia Mundt, Nolan Manzano, Blazen Sparks, Ryder (Colt) Sparks, Jaxon Beauvais, Hayden McDaniels; and his siblings Julie Ann (Jim) Anderson, Allen (Margaret) Davaz, Donna Jo Engle; and many other family members. His celebration of life will be later this Spring. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019

