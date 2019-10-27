Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abraham Franklin FERRIS. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Darcy's Restaurant 10502 E. Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FERRIS, Abraham Franklin (Age 73) Abe passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 73. The son of Joe and Yolanda Ferris, he was born on January 27, 1946 in Walla Walla, WA. In 1964, Abe graduated from DeSales High School in Walla Walla. He proudly graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2011 after working tirelessly to fulfill his dream of earning a college degree. Abe worked for the City of Spokane Street Maintenance Dept. for 30 years, retiring in 2003. In 2008, Abe published his first book "Manic or Not Here I Come," about his lifelong battle with Bipolar Disorder. As a mental health advocate, he was passionate about dedicating his time to helping those in need of mental health guidance and education. Abe served on the board of directors of Spokane Mental Health (Frontier Behavioral), the Spokane County Mental Health Advisory Board and the Washington Protection and Advocacy System. He facilitated support groups for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and DBSA (Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) for over 20 years, helping hundreds of people and making many close friendships. Abe also organized the first "Walk a Mile in Our Shoes" fundraiser for mental health awareness. Abe was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend. He would give the shirt off his back and his last dollar to those in need. He understood the hardships of life and fought to make the world a better place! Abe admired Abraham Lincoln and believed we needed "Another Abe in the White House." He was a devoted Seahawks fan and a loyal man with a good heart and brilliant mind. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara; two sons, Adam and Joe of Deer Park, Washington; daughter, Sarah Ferris (Ty Blouin) of Bellingham, Washington; granddaughters, Ellary of Colbert, WA and Morgan of Nampa, ID; sister, Judy Bird and her children, Valerie Benitez (Carlos) and Jim Bird, all of Gresham, OR; numerous nieces and nephews. Abe was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Sam. There will be a celebration of Abe's life on Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm at Darcy's Restaurant, 10502 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. Please come and share your memories.

