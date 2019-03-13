Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Mae (Mitchell) HILL. View Sign

HILL, Ada Mae (Mitchell) Ada Mae (Mitchell) Hill of Spokane Valley, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She is survived by her beloved parents Ken and Nellie Mitchell; her daughters Amy (Matt) Bippes, Julie Hill, Nicole (Loren) Madrid; her grandchildren, Logan and Derek Bippes and Zoey Madrid; brother and sister Roger Mitchell and Barbara Krahn; nieces Sharon (Dave) Davis, Michelle Krahn; great-nephew and niece Alex and Abby. Ada was very proud to be a female machinist, loved being outdoors, the Patriots, and spending time at the casino with friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17th at 2 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.

HILL, Ada Mae (Mitchell) Ada Mae (Mitchell) Hill of Spokane Valley, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She is survived by her beloved parents Ken and Nellie Mitchell; her daughters Amy (Matt) Bippes, Julie Hill, Nicole (Loren) Madrid; her grandchildren, Logan and Derek Bippes and Zoey Madrid; brother and sister Roger Mitchell and Barbara Krahn; nieces Sharon (Dave) Davis, Michelle Krahn; great-nephew and niece Alex and Abby. Ada was very proud to be a female machinist, loved being outdoors, the Patriots, and spending time at the casino with friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17th at 2 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close