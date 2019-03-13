|
HILL, Ada Mae (Mitchell) Ada Mae (Mitchell) Hill of Spokane Valley, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She is survived by her beloved parents Ken and Nellie Mitchell; her daughters Amy (Matt) Bippes, Julie Hill, Nicole (Loren) Madrid; her grandchildren, Logan and Derek Bippes and Zoey Madrid; brother and sister Roger Mitchell and Barbara Krahn; nieces Sharon (Dave) Davis, Michelle Krahn; great-nephew and niece Alex and Abby. Ada was very proud to be a female machinist, loved being outdoors, the Patriots, and spending time at the casino with friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17th at 2 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019