Ada HILL
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Ada Mae (Mitchell) HILL


1959 - 2019
HILL, Ada Mae (Mitchell) Ada Mae (Mitchell) Hill of Spokane Valley, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She is survived by her beloved parents Ken and Nellie Mitchell; her daughters Amy (Matt) Bippes, Julie Hill, Nicole (Loren) Madrid; her grandchildren, Logan and Derek Bippes and Zoey Madrid; brother and sister Roger Mitchell and Barbara Krahn; nieces Sharon (Dave) Davis, Michelle Krahn; great-nephew and niece Alex and Abby. Ada was very proud to be a female machinist, loved being outdoors, the Patriots, and spending time at the casino with friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17th at 2 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019
