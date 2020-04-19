Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada PICKELSIMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PICKELSIMER, Ada (Age 100) Passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Sunshine Gardens in Spokane Valley, WA. Ada was born May 27, 1919 at Rosalia, WA to Robert Fred and Sarah (Sturgill) Harp. She was one of nine children in the family and born shortly before her twin sister Addie. The family lived on the Harp farm at Seltice south of Tekoa, WA. Ada attended the Seltice country school and Tekoa High School, graduating in 1937. Following high school, Ada worked at Fonk's Variety Store in Tekoa as a sales clerk. She later worked in Spokane at Newberry's until she retired. Ada Harp married Ronald Pickelsimer in Portland, Oregon on June 13, 1947. The family made their home in Spokane where Ron worked for Kaiser Aluminum and Ada was a homemaker. Her husband Ron died in August of 2001. She continued to make her home in Spokane. She has been a resident at Sunshine Gardens for the past four years. Her hobbies included fishing and raising garden vegetables, especially tomatoes. She also enjoyed attending family gatherings. Survivors include her brother, Harry Harp of Spokane, her niece and nephew Norma and Jack Mortensen of Washougal, WA, step-children Gary Pickelsimer of Pullman, WA and Sharon Ferguson of Kennewick, WA, also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Hamlin, Anne Petersen, Ruth Thompson, and Addie Baughman, and brothers Lester Harp, John Harp, and Ray Harp. An urn burial will be held at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa, WA. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020

