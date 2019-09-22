Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adah G. (Putnam) BOYLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOYLES, Adah G. (Putnam) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother and grandmother. Surrounded by three generations of her loving family, Adah was called home by her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2019. She courageously battled Lewy Body Dementia for several years. Her attitude, that she could tackle all that was thrown at her, was impressive. Adah was 7th of 8 children and the only girl. Born to Floyd and Selma Putnam on June 25, 1934 in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was married to Robert Boyles for 30 years. Her greatest joy was her four children and loved being a grandmother to seven and many great-grandchildren. Her kind heart, generous nature, vivacious laugh and sweet spirit made her easily loved by many. Not quite 5-foot tall, she described herself "small but mighty" and "tougher than a rubber butt." She was also lovingly described as feisty with a bit of a stubborn streak. Due to her knack for interior design, Adah's homes were masterfully decorated. She loved housekeeping and took great pride in keeping a spotless home. Adah was particularly gifted in creating floral bouquets and wreaths for family and friends as well as selling her gorgeous arrangements at craft shows. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, spending countless hours decorating, wrapping gifts and baking. Her large decorated Christmas trees were stunning. She thoroughly enjoyed any photo opportunity and relentlessly pursued the family at every gathering to ensure all of our events were remembered. Adah had a passion for antiques and collectibles. Her home was filled with her favorite collectibles - angels, glass bells and copper. Adah really enjoyed working at her friend's antique store and together they had a booth at Custer's Antique Show. Adah had a real love of animals and it was not unusual for her to bring home a stray cat or injured bird. She always enjoyed having pets and owned a dog most of her adult life. Adah was preceded in death by her son, Jeff; her beloved Aunt Ada and Ed Meyers; her parents; and brothers, Wesley, Eugene, Paul, Phillip, Bud and Bill. Adah is survived by her son Michael (wife Julie) Boyles; daughters Cheryl Hood and Cathy (husband Tom) Adams; grandchildren: Jason (wife Lori) Hood and Ryan Hood (Lorri), Kelly (husband Ryan) Tomlinson, Heath (wife Carrie) Boyles and Aaron Boyles (Janel), Stephanie (husband Dale) Szabo and Natalie Adams (Reece); and 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Adah had an unwavering faith in our Lord throughout her life. She religiously read the Bible and ministered the Word of God to others. Mom, you are forever in our hearts and we will miss you so much. We are overjoyed your suffering finally ended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of life will be September 28, 2019, 11:00 at Fairmount Memorial Park's Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA followed by a luncheon.

