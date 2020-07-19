1/1
Adam Andrew SHAW
SHAW, Adam Andrew (Age 35) Adam passed away on June 29th as a result of injuries sustained in a automobile accident. Adam was a lifelong resident of Spokane where he attended elementary, junior high and high school. He attended SCC to become ASE certified in mechanics. He was employed at Tony's Collision at the time of his passing. Adam enjoyed spending time with his family, watching baseball (total Red Sox fan) fishing with his best friend, BMW's and of course making people laugh! He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children Landon Joseph Shaw, Keegan Marie Shaw; his fiance Mya Pugh; his parents Theresa Conley, Brion Shaw and his step mother Diane Shaw; his siblings Alan Guest, Evan Shaw, Andrew Shaw, Erica Shaw; his step siblings April, Megan, Rachael; his grandparents Mel and Donna Feldman and Bill and LaVone Shaw as well as numerous aunts, uncles and very close extended family. A 'Celebration of his Life" will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at the VFW Post # 1474, located at 2902 East Diamond, Spokane, WA at 2 o'clock. Please send your favorite photos of Adam to teriguest@yahoo.com for the memorial display. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that you visit our "Go Fund Me page for Adam Andrew Shaw for an educational account for his daughter Keegan Shaw.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
