Service Information Beach Funeral Home-East 1689 S. Patrick Dr. Indian Harbour Beach , FL 32937 (321)-777-4640

DETMER, Adam "Adam "Big Red" Detmer passed peacefully on July 9, 2019. Adam was 40 years old. Adam was born in Spokane, WA, and moved to Florida as a teenager, and fell in love with the sun, sea, and fishing. Adam is survived by his best friend, and father, John Detmer (Indian Harbour Beach, FL), his loving mother, Debbie Detmer (Seattle, WA), his adoring sisters Katie (Ryan) Harnetiaux (Seattle, WA), Tiffany (Dave Uko) Garrett (Olathe, KS) and Kristin (Billy) Mayer (Apopka, FL). Adam was an incredibly proud uncle to Reilly (18), Ian (17), Austin (15), Kristina (12), Leo (10), and Zack (5). He leaves behind a legacy of helping others and turning friends into family. Adam is remembered by his many work colleagues from the Texas Roadhouse and Patrick Air Force Base. A celebration of his amazing life took place earlier this month on Bicentennial Park Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Anglers for Conservation, a charity Adam supported and loved. Anglers for Conservation teaches thousands of children the value of conservation and recreational fishing through their "Hook Kids on Fishing" programs. Anglers for Conservation P.O. Box 372423 Satellite Beach, FL 32937" Online condolences may be left at

