ENGLAND, Adam Kay Adam Kay England, 16 years old of Greenacres, WA, passed away on Feb. 10th. Adam was born in San Antonio, TX on March 17, 2003. The family moved to Greenacres, WA in 2010. He was a junior at Central Valley High School. He was a passionate competitive swimmer who swam with Spokane Area Swim Team and Coeur d'Alene Area Swim Team. His hobbies included skiing, biking, hiking, kayaking, fly fishing and golfing. He loved adventures and being around people. He is an Eagle Scout. He was planning on attending college and his goal was to swim in college. He wanted to serve a mission for his church. Many have felt his influence and he will be dearly missed. His family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support, love and prayers. Adam is survived by his mother and father, Cindy and Ron England (Greenacres, WA), brother Bryce (Rachael) England and sister Kelli England. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (21011 E. Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards, WA) on February 15th at 11:00 with Bishop Brian Woodward officiating. Bell Tower Funeral Home will handle funeral arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 15, 2020