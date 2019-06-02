PASICZNYK, Adam Adam was born in Belfield, North Dakota on the 9th of August, 1935. He passed away on the 23rd of May, 2019. He graduated from Belfield High School in 1955. He served in the Navy for four years and moved to Spokane until 1965; when he moved to Deer Park where he raised cattle and worked for Allied Security, who he retired from in 1997. In 2014 when he returned to Spokane one last time. He is survived by his children Barry Pasicznyk and Laura Abdnor (Rocky) and his grandchildren: Jason Pasicznyk, Bailey Abdnor and Kaylyn Abdnor; his sisters Regina Salick, Margaret Palodichuk, and Betty Rosciot, and sister-in-law Arletta Pasicznyk and his longtime companion Nadine Simonsen. Per his request, there will be no service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019