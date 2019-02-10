Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Florence "Grandma Addie" HARDIN. View Sign

HARDIN, Adeline Florence "Grandma Addie" (Age 96) Adeline Florence Hardin went to visit Jesus February 1, 2019 after a wonderful long life of 96 years. Grandma Addie had a smile for everyone she met. Born in River Falls, Wisconsin December 21, 1922 to Adolph and Frances Bergseng, she is survived by son Ron (Pat) Hardin, daughter Jeanine (Bill) McKinney, grandchildren Chris Hardin, Kaycee (Rick) Garringer, Meaghan McKinney, Brian (Meghan) McKinney and great-grandchildren Aliviah, Francesca, Grace, Antoinette, Maggie and Lennox. Preceding her in death were her parents and former husband Hamilton Hardin. After graduating from River Falls High School in 1941, she started a career in banking ending with retirement from Old National Bank May 30, 1986. Volunteer work was a passion. She was Secretary of the Emerson Elementary PTA, helped students read at Holmes School, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a founding board member at Our Place Ministries. She was President and Treasurer for the United Methodist Women at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, President and Secretary of the Sorosis Club and volunteered at the Fig Tree and Corbin Park Senior Center. Adeline cherished her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren liked to visit her for fun and goodies. Addie loved her home, neighbors and friends. She liked to travel and particularly enjoyed visiting Priest Lake at Ron and Pat's cabin. Family time was very special, especially during the holidays. She loved animals. It was very difficult to leave her house, but she enjoyed the friends she met at the Vintage and Royal Park Retirement Center. Her life will be celebrated Friday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at the Vintage, 43 E. Weile with Pastor Larry Stalley officiating. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Our Place Ministries, 1509 W. College, Spokane 99201. We thank the staff of Royal Park Retirement & Rehabilitation Center for their extraordinary care and loving devotion to Addie.

HARDIN, Adeline Florence "Grandma Addie" (Age 96) Adeline Florence Hardin went to visit Jesus February 1, 2019 after a wonderful long life of 96 years. Grandma Addie had a smile for everyone she met. Born in River Falls, Wisconsin December 21, 1922 to Adolph and Frances Bergseng, she is survived by son Ron (Pat) Hardin, daughter Jeanine (Bill) McKinney, grandchildren Chris Hardin, Kaycee (Rick) Garringer, Meaghan McKinney, Brian (Meghan) McKinney and great-grandchildren Aliviah, Francesca, Grace, Antoinette, Maggie and Lennox. Preceding her in death were her parents and former husband Hamilton Hardin. After graduating from River Falls High School in 1941, she started a career in banking ending with retirement from Old National Bank May 30, 1986. Volunteer work was a passion. She was Secretary of the Emerson Elementary PTA, helped students read at Holmes School, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a founding board member at Our Place Ministries. She was President and Treasurer for the United Methodist Women at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, President and Secretary of the Sorosis Club and volunteered at the Fig Tree and Corbin Park Senior Center. Adeline cherished her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren liked to visit her for fun and goodies. Addie loved her home, neighbors and friends. She liked to travel and particularly enjoyed visiting Priest Lake at Ron and Pat's cabin. Family time was very special, especially during the holidays. She loved animals. It was very difficult to leave her house, but she enjoyed the friends she met at the Vintage and Royal Park Retirement Center. Her life will be celebrated Friday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at the Vintage, 43 E. Weile with Pastor Larry Stalley officiating. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Our Place Ministries, 1509 W. College, Spokane 99201. We thank the staff of Royal Park Retirement & Rehabilitation Center for their extraordinary care and loving devotion to Addie. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close