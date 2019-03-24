Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline NORDHAGEN. View Sign

NORDHAGEN, Adeline (Age 96) John 14:2-3 2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Pastor and soul winner, Adeline Nordhagen, 96, returned to her heavenly home on March 18, 2019. She woke up in the middle of the night, her voice had been restored, singing hymns, as witnessed by her caregiver. She passed into glory with praise and worship on her lips. Her devotion to her family and steadfast belief in Jesus, her Lord and Savior, was witnessed and experienced by all who met Pastor Adeline. Pastor Adeline was born to the late, Anthony and Gunhilda Carlson in Roosevelt, Minnesota on February 18, 1923. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. Adeline was a forerunner for women in ministry. She was a soul winner from an early age and started her ministry in Lewiston, Idaho, expanding to street evangelism in Spokane, Washington. As an accomplished organist and vocalist, Pastor Adeline expressed her passion for worship and taught her flock how "to worship the Father in spirit and truth." She was a dynamic preacher and led many followers to Christ. Operating in the Gifts of the Spirit, speaking words of exhortation, praying and witnessing miracles on the streets of Spokane, Washington was her testimony of The Power of the Blood of Jesus. Adeline was blessed with a large and loving family. Alongside her two children, her family grew when she married the love of her life, Evangelist Jay Justice Nordhagen in Spokane, Washington in 1972. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels, leading both of her children to be involved in ministry. Her children, Larry and Shari, were active in the ministry as Pastor Jay and Adeline planted and nourished Shiloh Miracle Center for many years, located in Spokane Valley. Her blended family included Terri, Gary, Lonnie, with wife, Brenda and Robbie. They contributed and supported Adeline greatly throughout her ministry. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Pastor Jay preceded her heavenly homecoming in 1999, Jeffery in 1999, Gary in 2008, Shari in 2011 and Terri in 2013. Adeline was an anointed teacher and evangelist at heart. She was kind and soft-spoken yet preached with fire. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, each taking solace, yet celebrating, that she is with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, "Who has prepared a place" for her. Pastor Adeline's abundant life and influence will be celebrated on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Victory Outreach Center, located at 2901 Park Road, Spokane, Washington 99212. A reception with light refreshments will follow the memorial service. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate the service.

NORDHAGEN, Adeline (Age 96) John 14:2-3 2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Pastor and soul winner, Adeline Nordhagen, 96, returned to her heavenly home on March 18, 2019. She woke up in the middle of the night, her voice had been restored, singing hymns, as witnessed by her caregiver. She passed into glory with praise and worship on her lips. Her devotion to her family and steadfast belief in Jesus, her Lord and Savior, was witnessed and experienced by all who met Pastor Adeline. Pastor Adeline was born to the late, Anthony and Gunhilda Carlson in Roosevelt, Minnesota on February 18, 1923. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. Adeline was a forerunner for women in ministry. She was a soul winner from an early age and started her ministry in Lewiston, Idaho, expanding to street evangelism in Spokane, Washington. As an accomplished organist and vocalist, Pastor Adeline expressed her passion for worship and taught her flock how "to worship the Father in spirit and truth." She was a dynamic preacher and led many followers to Christ. Operating in the Gifts of the Spirit, speaking words of exhortation, praying and witnessing miracles on the streets of Spokane, Washington was her testimony of The Power of the Blood of Jesus. Adeline was blessed with a large and loving family. Alongside her two children, her family grew when she married the love of her life, Evangelist Jay Justice Nordhagen in Spokane, Washington in 1972. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels, leading both of her children to be involved in ministry. Her children, Larry and Shari, were active in the ministry as Pastor Jay and Adeline planted and nourished Shiloh Miracle Center for many years, located in Spokane Valley. Her blended family included Terri, Gary, Lonnie, with wife, Brenda and Robbie. They contributed and supported Adeline greatly throughout her ministry. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Pastor Jay preceded her heavenly homecoming in 1999, Jeffery in 1999, Gary in 2008, Shari in 2011 and Terri in 2013. Adeline was an anointed teacher and evangelist at heart. She was kind and soft-spoken yet preached with fire. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, each taking solace, yet celebrating, that she is with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, "Who has prepared a place" for her. Pastor Adeline's abundant life and influence will be celebrated on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Victory Outreach Center, located at 2901 Park Road, Spokane, Washington 99212. A reception with light refreshments will follow the memorial service. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate the service. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close