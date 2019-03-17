Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes B. LUDINGTON. View Sign

LUDINGTON, Agnes B. (Age 96) January 26, 1923 - March 10, 2019 Agnes passed away March 10th, 2019 in Colfax, WA with family by her side. She was born January 26, 1923 in Waterville, MN to Thomas and Lena Slechta. Ag moved to Spokane in her twenties. She met Roy Ludington in Oakesdale, they married in 1949. They had seven children together. Before surgeries and Parkinson's limited her mobility, she enjoyed taking trips with her children, planting her many flowers, family get togethers and seeing and spending time with her grandchildren, who always put a big smile on her face, right up to her last days. In the past few years Ag looked forward to getting her fingernails painted and you would find her watching and enjoying Game Show Network, her absolute favorite! Ag was preceded in death by her husband Roy, daughters Sharon Doneen and Linda Fisher; brothers Thomas Jr, Tony, Chuck and Ken. Survivors include children Lois (Jerry) Anderson, Wayne Ludington, Keith (Lea) Ludington, Cheryl Ludington and Denise (Tom) Hayes, 14 grandchildren , seven great-grandchildren, her sister Leona Pittman of MN and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you to staff of Courtyard at Colfax Assisted Living for the special care they gave our Mom the past few years. Memorial service will be March 25 at 12:30 in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane.

