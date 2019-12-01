HOOGHEEM, Agnes Elizabeth "Lisa Monville" (Age 55) Our precious daughter and sister was taken to be with Jesus, Tuesday morning November 26th, after a long health battle. Lisa was born June 2, 1964 in Walla Walla, WA to Norman and Lorraine Monville. She attended West Valley High School, as well as the Community Colleges of Spokane. She spent her career as an insurance adjuster for various insurance companies in Washington State. She was a member of Chattaroy Community Church, where she served on the Shower of Blessings Committee, which she dearly loved. Her love of animals was beyond measure! She also had a love of old cars, arranging all of her crafts, and baking cookies for the neighbors, as well as the local fire fighterswhich always brought smiles. Lisa is survived by mother - Lorraine Monville (Chattaroy, WA); siblings Patricia Monville (Chattaroy, WA), Susan Anderson (Port Orchard, WA), and Paul Monville (Pasco, WA). She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, as well as 58 great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by father Norman Monville. There will be a viewing from 11:00am-12:00pm, with a memorial and graveside service beginning at 12:00pm on Tuesday, December 3rd at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Reception to follow immediately after the service at Timber Creek Buffet in Argonne Village. Tributes may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019