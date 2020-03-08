TUITE, Agnes Laura (Age 89) Agnes was the first born child of Carl and Lillian (Lydia) Lampl. She was born on December 1st, 1930 in Mott, North Dakota. After she left the family farm she worked as a waitress in Dickinson, ND. She married James Tuite in 1949 and they moved to Spokane, WA. She worked a variety of jobs and retired from Gonzaga University in 1994 from the housekeeping department. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband James; brother Willmar; and her daughters Carol Skinfill and Louella Bliss. She is survived by her sons Richard Tuite, Patrick Tuite; and her daughter Sandi Sarkission; her brother Jerry Lampl; her sister Paulette Fowler; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Xavier, 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 10th. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Eagles Lodge. Guestbook at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020