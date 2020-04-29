Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Marie DAUGHERTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAUGHERTY, Agnes Marie Agnes Marie Daugherty of Deer Park, Washington passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Agnes was the eighth of nine children born to John and Francis Baynes in Colville, Washington on April 26, 1933. Before her long battle with Alzheimer's began, Agnes lived a happy, active life that included attending school in Deer Park, Washington, where she graduated in 1953. Agnes married her lifelong dance partner, Ralph Daugherty, on November 5, 1954. Her other hobbies included attending events at the Deer Park Eagles, camping, playing cards, cheering on the Mariners baseball and Gonzaga basketball teams and gardening. Agnes' faith was a big part of her life and was a dedicated member of the Deer Park Catholic Presbyterian Church throughout the years. In 1965 she began working at Deer Park (Levi's) Minute Market, where she took over ownership from 1982 to 1992. Family was of utmost importance to Agnes who loved family gatherings, spending time with her sisters, and supporting her children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren at their multitude of sporting, school, and other events. Agnes will be remembered for her infectious laugh, zest for life, and never meeting a stranger. Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Daugherty. She is survived by her three children, Janice Wise (Butch), Doug Daugherty (Ruth), and Kerri Leliefeld (Dave); eight grandchildren Justin Wise (Christy), Jamie Nichols (David), Kandace Dickson (Josh), JoHanna Leliefeld (Blake), Jay Stickel (Michelle), Elisha Nitschke (Andy), Hannah Anderseon (Tony), and Sarah Kirchner (Eric); numerous great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; and her last surviving sibling, Virginia Warner, of Kent, Washington. Due to recent state restrictions, a graveside service will be held for immediate family only. If you would like to share memories or pictures, please visit the Agnes Daugherty Memorial Facebook page. So that as many people as possible can share in remembering Agnes, a Facebook Live event will be set up at the same time as the memorial on May 2, 2020 at 10:30am. You are also invited to sign Agnes' online guestbook at

