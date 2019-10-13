|
FORSBERG, Agnes Marie Agnes Marie Forsberg died peacefully at Riverview Rehab & Advanced Care Facility on September 29, 2019 in Spokane, Washing-ton at the age of 89. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Stan and son Tracy. She is survived by her sister Betty Schaff (Uptmor); sons Larry, Dennis, and Steve; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Agnes was born on January 16, 1930 in Green Creek, Idaho to Nicholas and Elizabeth Schaff. She graduated from St. Gertrude's Academy in Cottonwood, Idaho in 1948. She married Stan Forsberg in 1949, and over time the couple had four sons. Her children remember her as a kind and patient mother who encouraged them to maintain strong family ties and to pursue their goals. A Memorial Service for Agnes is scheduled at 1:00pm on October 19, 2019 at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St, Spokane WA. A reception will be held at the funeral home following Agnes' Memorial Service. Michael Sandborn will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Agnes's life. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Riverview Rehab & Advanced Care Facility for their excellent care of Agnes. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave a message on Agnes' online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019