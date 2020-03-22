Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Wells SCHULTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHULTZ, Agnes W. (Age 99) July 8, 1920 - February 28, 2020 Agnes Wells Schultz, after nearly a hundred years gracing us with her red hair, blue eyes, and joyful spirit, on February 28, 2020 left us to be with her Lord and our Savior, where she is now dancing a polka with her husband, surrounded with her parents, brother, and many friends. Born July 8, 1920 in Chicago to Irish immigrants Thomas and Martha Craig Wells, Agnes grew up in Rosland with her older brother Robert Craig Wells. A graduate of Iowa State University in home economics and a Sigma Kappa Sorority, Agnes starred in Chicago's first woman's television show. July 29, she married Richard Christie Schultz, and when her entire family moved to Spokane in 1956, they opened the PIZZA PLAZA, the town's first pizza place. A charter member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian church, she earned her teaching credentials from Gonzaga, starting in 1961, the same year her daughter entered 4th grade to teach at Hutton School, where she taught fourth graders until she retired. Dick Schultz who went to the Lord in 1992 is again reunited with his wife. In 1999, Agnes moved to Issaquah, where her son had built her a custom home. Survived by her loving children, Nancy Schultz Potter and Rick Thomas Schultz and three grandchildren David Craig Potter, James Edwin Potter, and Robert Thomas Schultz. In lieu of flowers, please consider joining her family donating to support children's Bibles at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane, WA 99203. A memorial service and Irish Wake will be planned for a later date at Newport Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, WA.

