HERMAN, Al E. (Age 88) Al Herman, 88, entered into rest on July 13th, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He is survived by brothers, Vern Herman, Wayne Herman; sister-in-law, Doe Herman; daughters, Paula Krant and Pat Herman; sons, Earl Herman, Enrique Herman, and Jon Herman; sons-in-law, Alan Krant and Lewis Tomlinson; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fern; his daughter; Pam; and his parents. Al served his church as a church elder, a Sunday School teacher and Bible study teacher. He loved to sing and ministered to many as part of a gospel quartet, who sang at churches, nursing homes, prison, and memorials. He also served on the Riverside School board. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21st, at 2:00 at the Otis Orchards Community Church, 23304 E. Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards, WA 99027. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boys Town, National Headquarters, 14100 Crawford St,, Boys Town, NE, 68010.

HERMAN, Al E. (Age 88) Al Herman, 88, entered into rest on July 13th, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He is survived by brothers, Vern Herman, Wayne Herman; sister-in-law, Doe Herman; daughters, Paula Krant and Pat Herman; sons, Earl Herman, Enrique Herman, and Jon Herman; sons-in-law, Alan Krant and Lewis Tomlinson; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fern; his daughter; Pam; and his parents. Al served his church as a church elder, a Sunday School teacher and Bible study teacher. He loved to sing and ministered to many as part of a gospel quartet, who sang at churches, nursing homes, prison, and memorials. He also served on the Riverside School board. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21st, at 2:00 at the Otis Orchards Community Church, 23304 E. Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards, WA 99027. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boys Town, National Headquarters, 14100 Crawford St,, Boys Town, NE, 68010. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019

