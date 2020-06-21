Al I. J. "Radar" BROWN
BROWN, Al I. J. "Radar" 46 years old, went with the Creator on June 16th, 2020 in Spokane WA. He leaves behind his best friend/ companion Bruce Henjum of Spokane WA. Five brothers David (Sandra) Compo Browntown WA, Rudolph Macias Jr, California, Elray (Leslie) Compo of Yakima WA, Brian Brown of Wellpinit WA, Marvin Compo. Three sisters Valerie (Wayne) Smartlowit of Toppenish WA, Elizabeth (Ron) Hartgrove of Yakima WA, Alberta Brown of Spokane WA. He also leaves behind numerous neices and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that he loved very much. In his lifetime he did beadwork, played pool, loved to cook, do odd mechanical stuff. He preceded in death by father Ablert Brown, mother Jeannette Compo, sisters Carolyn Brown, Tracy Compo. In lieu of flowers send them to one of the siblings and they will take to the cemetery. Funeral arrangements are private due to Covid19. We, the siblings, will be the only ones in attendance. At a later date when Covid19 is done we will have a dinner in celebration of his life. Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Hills Funeral Home
607 Second Ave
Zillah, WA 98953
(509) 829-5500
