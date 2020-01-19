Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Anton ZIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZIER, Alan Anton March 20, 1933 - January 5, 2020 Our beloved father, Alan Anton Zier, passed away in his home on January 5, 2020. Alan was born on March 20, 1933 in Odessa, Washington. His mother, Katharine "Katie" Horn, was the daughter of Rev. Karl Anton Horn, who spread the Lutheran gospel on horseback throughout Montana, Washington and Northern Oregon in the 1800's and early 1900's. Alan's father, George Zier, was a farmer with a twinkle in his eye, who owned several hundred acres of property which the family farmed in Odessa. George Zier was the first man to drive an automobile to the Odessa church in the 1920's. Alan was the youngest of 8 sons, and he and his brothers helped his parents manage the farm in Odessa until the family moved to Davenport. Alan's ancestors donated the property which the Odessa Cemetery is located, and his ancestors are buried there. Alan's memorial stone rests with his parents' markers at the Odessa Cemetery. Scholastically, Alan was an extremely popular overachiever Class President of Davenport High, Debate Team President, Football Team Captain, and Golden Gloves boxing champion. He graduated Magna Cum Laude. Alan had a rich singing voice and loved to sing up until his final days. He sang in the church and school choirs, acted in school plays, and played multiple instruments. Alan, his 7 older brothers, and their father all drove snazzy automobiles, including the family's "church car", a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Alan loved classic cars his entire life. After graduating from Davenport High, Alan joined the Army and served as a communications specialist, stationed in South Korea. He could recite and speak "Morse Code" up until a few months before his death. He was a decorated Korean War veteran (Foreign Service medal), and also continued boxing quite successfully in the Army, defeating other branches of the service. Due to Alan's communications expertise, he was recruited by the CIA but turned them down because he missed his family and decided to return home to Davenport. After his military career, Alan pursued theology studies at Pacific Lutheran University and Whitworth University, however his path changed when his family came along. He discontinued his ministry studies to work as a crane operator at Kaiser Aluminum (Mead), retiring there after 30+ years. An avid hunter, Alan shot one of the largest white tail deer in Washington's history in 1966. His trophy buck was featured in this newspaper. He enjoyed hunting in Alaska and would return home with the wild bounty of deer, caribou, elk, moose and bear meat to feed his family. He also loved fishing, playing poker, collecting classic cars, reading the Bible, analyzing Biblical scriptures, and preaching the Gospel. Alan is survived by his four children Lajuanna Zier of Honolulu, eldest son Ricky Alan Zier of Deer Park, and sons Jimmy Anton Zier and Kelly Zier of Spokane. Alan's three grandsons, Hunter, Wyatt and Luke Zier reside in Spokane. Alan's granddaughters, Krissa Zier, Heidi Zier and Kailey Anne Ivy Zier reside outside of Spokane. Until the end of his life, Alan and Lajuanna were regular visitors at Loon Lake's Granite Point Park, where they enjoyed fishing and the eternal quest for the illusive "big one." A private memorial service will be held on Father's Day in Odessa, and a ceremony will also be conducted at the Veterans Cemetery on Alan's birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you thank a veteran for their invaluable service to our great country, and cast your line at Loon Lake's Granite Point Park in quest for "the big one." "Let's go fishing" in Heaven, Dad. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020

