WHITEHOUSE, Alan C., MD, FCCP (Age 82) Alan C. Whitehouse, MD, FCCP of Deer Park, passed away at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA on June 19, 2020 at 82 years of age. Although born and raised in the Indian Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati, the son of Stanley W. Whitehouse, MD and Georgie Lee Coombs, Alan's lifelong choices took him far from the Buckeye State. Deciding to follow a career in medicine, Alan first attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where he graduated with an A.B. Degree in Chemistry. He then returned to Ohio for medical school at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. In 1963, he joined the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC for both his internship and residency in Internal Medicine. In 1968, after a stint in the military, he completed his fellowship studies in pulmonary medicine at the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Board certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonology, Alan moved his family to Spokane in 1969 and quickly became a prominent member of the medical community by acting first as Medical Director of Inhalation Therapy at Sacred Heart Medical Center and then later, as their Medical Director of Respiratory Therapy and Chairman of ICU-Respiratory Therapy. Specializing in asbestosis and mesothelioma as the Senior Consulting Physician at the Center for Asbestos Related Disease, he first identified asbestos-induced disease among W.R. Grace miners and factory workers in Libby, MT and was integral in diagnosing and treating the many victims of environmental exposure. A published expert in his field, Alan testified in front of the United States Congress on this matter in 2001 before eventually retiring from medicine in 2004. His passion for medicine was only rivaled by his interest in aviation. In 1965, he joined the Air Force as an officer and served on the medical staff in the Aerospace Medical Division at Holloman AF Base in Alamogordo, NM. As a member of the Air Force Systems Command, he helped manage research and development in the Bio Effects division of the Aeromedical Research Laboratory. Much of this research was conducted on behalf of NASA for use in their low-orbit spaceflight Gemini Program which helped lay the foundation for future manned lunar landings. Alan maintained his enthusiasm for all things aeronautical. Over the years, he enjoyed taking helicopter flying lessons as well as owning and piloting several small aircraft, eventually choosing to build his own. Not content to fly alone, he focused on teaching others to appreciate his passion by becoming a flight instructor. He even managed to incorporate his love of flight into his chosen profession by adding Aviation Medical Examiner to his resume and starting an air ambulance service. Alan enjoyed several diverse hobbies over the year which he always embraced whole-heartedly, whether it be sailing, darkroom photography, sports cars, or raising and breeding Morgan horses with his wife. Like every devoted fan, he would succumb to March Madness and root rabidly for the Gonzaga Bulldogs to rise to the Final Four each year. An avid golfer and reader of suspense thrillers, he spent the last few years of his life concentrating on his model trains, a hobby he had shared with his father as a child, and spending time with his beloved dog, Barkley. He is survived by his wife Sandy; sister Susan Whitehouse; son Alan C. Whitehouse, Jr. and grandchildren Reagan and Cameron; daughter Kathryn (Whitehouse) Bland and her husband Trevor; stepdaughter Alana Shepherd; stepson Brian Shepherd and grandchildren Rhiannon, Ayden, and Savannah; and many loyal friends. Interment for his ashes at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery and an accompanying memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Alan C. Whitehouse, MD. To sign Alan's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.