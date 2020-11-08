1/2
Alan D. SIGUAW
SIGUAW, Alan D. (Age 78) Alan D. Siguaw of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep on November 2, 2020. Alan was born on November 18, 1941 in Spokane, WA to Edward A. and Roberta I. (Stokke) Siguaw. He attended Gonzaga Prep and graduated from West Valley High School in 1959. While in High School, he played football (all city) and was Student Body President. He attended EWSC, worked in the oil fields and with McDonald's Aerospace before joining the United States Marine Corp in which he proudly served from 1964 1967. He worked for SPS Railroad BNSF and retired after 35 years of dedicated workmanship. Alan was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. Alan was preceded in death by both his parents; his sister, Irene Howard; brother, Jay Siguaw; sisters-in-law, Margaret Siguaw and Suzanne Siguaw; brother-in-law, Nelson (Blinky) Boyce and by his nephew, John. He is survived by his brothers, Dick Siguaw, Gene (Pam) Siguaw; sisters, Patsy Boyce and Lucille (Roger) Harles; nieces, Terri, Michelle, Ann Marie, Alyssa and Cheryl Ann; by his nephews, Tom, Mike, Dan, David, Vince, Darrin and Kirk, as well as by many other extended family members and friends. Alan will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Spokane Catholic Charities. A funeral service for Alan will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 beginning at 10:30am. His interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Alan's online guestbook.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
