McKAY, Alan Edward "Al" May 16, 1937-April 22, 2019 Passed away Peacefully, complications from Pneumonia Alan was a Man well Loved and Admired, a kind and gentle man, with a wicked sense of humor. Born to John and Katherine McKay in Wilbur, Washington. Alan was raised on a Wheat ranch with five Brothers and Sisters, Bill, Pat, Margaret, Marilyn, and Gordon. He Graduated Wilbur High School in 1955, after High School he received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education, at Washington State University. In 1960 he began his teaching career at Frontier Junior High School, in Moses Lake, teaching Science and Biology. Alan taught Math, Ag, Photography, and Shop and various grades throughout his teaching career. He also coached Varsity Junior High Football. He was the President of the Columbia Basin Rodeo Association 1981,82, and 83 and continued to be the Arena Director for the next 16 years. Being a Timed Event Competitor in the Steer Wrestling in his younger days, Alan knew how important it was to run an efficient Pro Rodeo. After Retirement Alan Ran a set of Suffolk ewes, and raised fair lambs for the 4-H and FFA programs, his love of teaching and being involved with the youth in the Community never wavered. Survived by, His Daughter Katherine McKay Molyneux (Chip), Son Jeff McKay (Nicki), Brother Pat McKay, Sister Margaret McKay Clogston, Two Grandkids Tyler and Katy McKay, First Wife Sue Nuckolls Stewart. Preceded in Death by, Parents John and Katherine, Brother Bill McKay, Sister Marilyn McKay Deutsch, Niece Julie McKay Gerondale, Wife Jackie McKay. Katherine, Jeff and Family are forever indebted to their extended Family at Faith Larkin Adult Home Care, for the Love, Care, and Support they Gave to their Dad. Amanda Valencia, Aida Ramires, Liliya Gonchuk, Aloyna Podolyan, and Dr. Marv Chamberlain. A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held May 4th at 2:00 pm at the Pillar Rock Grill "Moses Lake Golf Club" 1373 Rd F.2 NE Moses Lake, WA 98837. In Lieu of Flowers the Family asks you consider donations to Faith Larkin Adult Home Care, for their Equipment upgrade and maintenance: 1608 W Bemis St, Moses Lake Wa 98837 Map & Directions to Pillar Rock Grill

