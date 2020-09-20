NELSON, Alan Harold (Age 65) Alan Harold Nelson passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. Alan was a lifelong mechanic with a specialty in paint and auto body. He had a passion for life, cars, and anything for sale that was a "good deal"! He enjoyed camping, fishing, and most of all, being with family and friends and telling amazing stories. He will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones! Alan is survived by his sister Joanne; brother Dave; daughters Angie and Cheyenne; son Mark; his five grandkids Canon, Kaden, Chase, Braden, and Dylan, and so many life long friends and family. Services will be held Friday, September 25th at 2pm at Spokane Cremation, 2832 North Ruby Street, Spokane, WA.



