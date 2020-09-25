BATES, Alan Joel (Age 61) Alan Joel Bates, from Edmonds, WA, passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho on Friday, September 18, 2020. Alan was born on June 17, 1959 in Loma Linda, CA to Silas and Pearl Bates. He grew up and attended schools in Spokane Valley, WA, graduating from Central Valley High School. He worked on fishing boats in Alaska and built boats in Seattle. He had a gift for installing marble and granite counter tops and tile work. He enjoyed cooking, sport fishing, welding, metal work, wood work, and traveling. He is survived by his father Silas Bates of Newman Lake, WA; sister Alison Bates of Spokane; and girlfriend Patsy Gilbert of Lynnwood, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Alan's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com
