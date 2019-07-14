Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Weire DARLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DARLING, Alan Weire (Age 97) We are so grateful for and rejoice in the magnificent yet humble life of Alan Weire Darling who passed away July 1, 2019 at Hospice House of Spokane. He was born on February 28, 1922 in Denver, Colorado and spent the first two years of his life in an orphanage before being adopted by Richard W. Darling and Anna Lenore Rice Darling. He grew up in Vancouver, Washington and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School. World War ll was the impetus for him joining the navy where he trained in San Diego, California and was eventually stationed in Kaneohe, Hawaii. He was a mechanic and flew in PBYs as a spotter. After the war, he accepted a printing apprenticeship in Portland, Oregon and then Pasco, Washington. In 1947 while in Portland, he met and married his wife Jeanne M. DeHaven and started a family. Al worked for over thirty years as a printer at the Riddle Press in Beaverton, Oregon where he took great pride in his skill and craftsmanship. After his wife of 58 years passed away, he moved to Spokane, Washington to be with his son and daughter. He moved into Rockwood Retirement South in 2005 and lived there until his death at 97 years of age. Al loved the water and was an avid swimmer who began this passion as a member of his high school swim and dive teams. He was also on his high school gymnastic team. In later years, he would entertain the neighbors by walking around the block on his hands. As a young man he became interested in stamp collecting and amassed many binders filled with interesting specimens. Al loved to dance and he and Jeanne belonged to a dance club in Portland. They developed many friendships through this organization. He was a devoted son who took care of his mother until she passed away. Everyone who knew Al thought of him as such a kind, gentle, and sweet man. He was greatly loved by his wife and children and was a playful and supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his mother Anne Darling and his wife Jeanne Darling. Memories of him will be cherished by his children Diane (Jeff) Hunter and Stephen (Karen) Darling, his grandchildren Grant (Kate) Hunter, Adam Darling, Dana Hunter and Valorie Darling and his great-grandchildren Audrey Hunter and Caroline Hunter. We wish to extend our gratitude to all the people at Rockwood Retirement South who cared for Al for the past 14 years with a special place in our hearts for Rachel. His stay at Hospice House of Spokane was very short but a peaceful blessing to our entire family and we wish to thank them as well.

