BIRDSELL, Albert Clyde Albert Clyde Birdsell entered into rest on May 9th, 2019. Albert, or Al as he was called by those who knew him, was born to Clyde and Natalene Birdsell on July 24th, 1937 in St. John, WA and grew up near the Peaceful Valley area of Spokane. As a child, Al enjoyed spending time building toys and other crafts in a small workshop made for him in the garage by his father. One of his favorite things to build were detailed replicas of ships and boats. This is where he developed his lifelong eye for creativity and detail. Al became an avid stamp collector at a very young age and over his life has amassed a very large and well-organized stamp collection and enjoyed working on his collection to this day. Al attended Lewis and Clark High School where he played trombone in the band and was a member of the stage crew. After graduating from high school Al joined the Air National Guard Reserves. He also enrolled at Eastern Washington State College (now known as EWU) as an Art Major. It was at EWSC he met and married Joan (Jole) Gordanier and welcomed the arrival of their son, Alan. After college Al and Jole bought 20 acres between Spokane and Cheney which was to become Ballentrae Farm. He continued with the Air National Guard for a few years he also worked for The Spokesman-Review and several other places until he was hired as a dental technician. It was around this time they welcomed their daughter Jole into the world. Al continued to work as a dental technician, preferring to work at home he started his own lab. He became involved with Spokane County Fire District 3 and served as chief of the station in Marshall, WA for a while during his 35 years of service. Al loved to work and try new things. When he had an opportunity to purchase a small engraving business, he saw it as something to do in his spare time. Little did anyone know it would grow into a full-time job and then some. With all this found time to drive school bus for the Cheney School District. Al was also very supportive of his wife and daughter's love of horse showing. Al is preceded in death by his wife, Joan and is survived by his son Alan, his daughter Jole Chick and son-in-law George Chick.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019

