GYLLENHAMMER, Albert Joseph (Age 83) Born September 1935 to Oscar and Julia in Waterbury, CT. Passed peacefully to meet our Lord June 10, 2019 due to Congestive Heart Failure and Parkinson's. Entered the U.S. Air Force in 1954. Served at Elmendorf AFB, AK as Airman 1st Class as a Weather Instructor. Helped build Copper Valley School near Glenallen, AK as the first-ever Jesuit Volunteer. Entered the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in 1959. While hospitalized for a knee injury in 1966 he met and married a nurse named Donna Helland. They moved to Fairbanks, AK to operate Hillcrest Home for Boys sponsored by local churches. Later, they moved to Bellevue, WA and Al taught at St. Louise before moving to Spokane, WA where he taught at St. Augustine, Marian Heights and Shaw Middle School. They moved to Deer Park, WA in 1977. Al loved his family, faith, friends, fishing, camping and playing cards. He wrote several books of poetry. He was an active member of St. Mary Presentation . Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara, infant son Albert Jr., and daughter-in-law Lisa. He is survived by his wife Donna, children Joe (Tracy), John (Denise), Annie (Randy) Arralde, nine grandsons, "informally adopted" daughter Liz Kruzick (Mark), several relatives and friends. Rosary, Friday, June 21, 7pm at St. Mary Presentation, 602 E. 6th, Deer Park, WA. Funeral Mass, Saturday, June 22, 10:30 at St. Mary Presentation. Interment at the church followed by a reception in the church hall.

Published in Spokesman-Review from June 21 to June 22, 2019

