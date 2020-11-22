ANDERS, Albert Robert "Al or Butch" 1942-2020 On November 6th Al Anders left his earthly body behind and was greeted by his heavenly father where he will reside in his heavenly home for all eternity! Al was a loving, kind and devoted husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle and grandpa; and yes, we will all miss him. But he has left behind all his pain and suffering, and he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! What a glorious celebration! Al was the oldest son of three children, Donna, Al and Howard born to Albert and Audrey Anders, Helena Montana. He was born in Helena Montana, but lived much of his life in Spokane Washington. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1961, and attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco Washington for two years majoring in Accounting. In 1968 he married Mary Stenmark and they had one son, Russ Anders. Shortly after Russ was born, they moved to Olympia, Washington and then on to Houston, Texas a few years later; where they spent 12 years until moving back to Spokane in 1984. Al is survived by Mary Anders, Russ and Christy Anders and their sons, Parker and Tyson Anders. Howard and MaryBeth Anders and their son, David Anders. Donna Anders; also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Audrey Anders. Al's priorities in life were God, Family and Country. He would eagerly talk about all three to anyone he met. Al's college years were spent in the accounting field but he loved sales and working with people and he enjoyed many successful years in his chosen field meeting people and making new friends! The family plans to have a celebration of life gathering in Montana next spring or summer where Al will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Helena, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the American Freedom Assembly to support Al's long time friend, Gary Horton as he presents the principles of true freedom to today's youth. America Freedom Assembly, Inc. P.O. Box 235, Trussville, AL 35173.



