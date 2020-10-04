Bjerkestrand, Albert Terrence (Age 92) Albert Terrence Bjerkestrand was born March 3, 1928 in Benagaria, India to Ole and Hazel Bjerkestrand. Al passed away September 16, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was 92 years old. Al grew up in Bangaria, Mornai, Grahampur , Kaerabani and Santal Parganas in Eastern India. His father, a Lutheran Pastor, and his mother, a school teacher, were Missionaries to India. Al attended boarding school at Mount Herman School near Darjeeling, then to Woodstock School in Landour - Misoori, U.P., India, Graduating high school in 1945. In 1952, Al graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a degree in Business Administration and Economics, plus minors in history and sociology. As a student at PLU, he served in the National Guard and, most importantly, he met Bonnie Newton, a student at Seattle Pacific College. The two were married in 1951. After a brief career in business Al decided to go to seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota at Luther to obtain a Masters in Theology. Al's professional career consisted of managing a JC Pennys, preaching as a Lutheran pastor, and owning Northgate Travel. During their 61 year marriage, Bonnie and Al lived in Parkland and Olympia, WA; Minneapolis, MN; Coeur d' Alene, ID; Valier, MT; Edison and Spokane, WA; Saginaw, MI; and Ellensburg, WA; before settling back in Spokane in 1981. He and Bonnie had four children and their spouses: Joy (Tim), Lowell (Lynn), Wray (Merrily), Mark (Heidi); 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother David Bjerkestrand(Lois), brother Joel Bjerkestrand (Sue) and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Al was kind, soft spoken, accepting, wise, supportive, and very patient. Someone who lived the principles of his faith, loving those close to him dearly. He loved history, Darjeeling tea, curry, hearing about the accomplishments of his grandchildren, sweets, being a member of the Aurora Rotary club, and looked good in a suit. Al was preceded in death by his wife and parents. The family would like to thank: the Pastors of St. Marks Lutheran Church, Aroura Rotary Club, and Riverview Terrace staff. Due to do Covid 19 there will be no formal memorial but a private graveside service for family. Contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran, Pacific Lutheran University, and Aurora NW Rotary Club.



