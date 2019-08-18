Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alec James JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Alec James (Age 27) Alec James Jones passed away on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital, in Spokane, from complications of his hemophilia. He was born on February 6th, 1992 in Spokane, Washington to Kristine (Straehle) Rothstein and Benjamin Jones. He was the oldest of six children. He is survived by his parents Kristine and Kevin Rothstein, Benjamin Jones; his three sisters, Ashlee, Emma and Ellee; his two brothers, Samuel and Joshua; his nephew Carter James; multiple grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. He loved to draw and write. When he was nine years old he had one of his poems published. He had a very funny sarcastic sense of humor and the best smile. He was kind, smart, funny, talented, handsome and very proud of being a big brother. His sisters called him Bubba, fondly. He loved sports and his teams were the Pittsburgh Stealers, Chicago White Sox and the Bulls. Family and friends whose life Alec touched and are invited come celebrate his life at the Five Mile Grange on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 4-7pm 3024 W. Strong Rd., Spokane, WA 99208. We will eat, reminisce, grieve, share stories, laugh, support each other and of course just chat.

JONES, Alec James (Age 27) Alec James Jones passed away on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital, in Spokane, from complications of his hemophilia. He was born on February 6th, 1992 in Spokane, Washington to Kristine (Straehle) Rothstein and Benjamin Jones. He was the oldest of six children. He is survived by his parents Kristine and Kevin Rothstein, Benjamin Jones; his three sisters, Ashlee, Emma and Ellee; his two brothers, Samuel and Joshua; his nephew Carter James; multiple grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. He loved to draw and write. When he was nine years old he had one of his poems published. He had a very funny sarcastic sense of humor and the best smile. He was kind, smart, funny, talented, handsome and very proud of being a big brother. His sisters called him Bubba, fondly. He loved sports and his teams were the Pittsburgh Stealers, Chicago White Sox and the Bulls. Family and friends whose life Alec touched and are invited come celebrate his life at the Five Mile Grange on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 4-7pm 3024 W. Strong Rd., Spokane, WA 99208. We will eat, reminisce, grieve, share stories, laugh, support each other and of course just chat. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close