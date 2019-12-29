Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex A. ARGUELLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARGUELLO, Alex A. Alex passed away peace-fully on December 19, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA after a long and fruitful life. He was born in Tobe, CO on June 1, 1920. He loved friends, family, fishing and his faith. He lived life to the fullest; sang and played his heart out every time; and showed his love and appreciation for both the big and small things. Alex is survived by countless children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and adopted family. He was and always will be loved and sorely missed. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever give another person. He believed in me." A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, January 2, 2020 at The Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.

ARGUELLO, Alex A. Alex passed away peace-fully on December 19, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA after a long and fruitful life. He was born in Tobe, CO on June 1, 1920. He loved friends, family, fishing and his faith. He lived life to the fullest; sang and played his heart out every time; and showed his love and appreciation for both the big and small things. Alex is survived by countless children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and adopted family. He was and always will be loved and sorely missed. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever give another person. He believed in me." A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, January 2, 2020 at The Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close