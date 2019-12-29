ARGUELLO, Alex A. Alex passed away peace-fully on December 19, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA after a long and fruitful life. He was born in Tobe, CO on June 1, 1920. He loved friends, family, fishing and his faith. He lived life to the fullest; sang and played his heart out every time; and showed his love and appreciation for both the big and small things. Alex is survived by countless children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and adopted family. He was and always will be loved and sorely missed. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever give another person. He believed in me." A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, January 2, 2020 at The Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019